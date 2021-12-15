Emergency services attended but were unable to save the woman at Castle Square.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 7.24pm over concerns for the safety for a woman at Castle Square in Sheffield city centre.

They added: “Officers attended the scene, alongside paramedics. The woman in her 50s is believed to have suffered a medical episode and sadly died at the scene.