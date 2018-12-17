Woman arrested for drink driving after crash in Barnsley with four children in car

A woman was arrested for drink driving after crashing in Barnsley with four children in her car last night.

She was driving a car which crashed into a concrete lamppost in Dodworth.

The car contained two adults and four children.

One child was taken to hospital for treatment but the others escaped unharmed.

South Yorkshire Police said: "The female driver was arrested at the scene for being over the drink drive limit and taken to the police station where she will stay until sober and will then be interviewed then sent to court.

“Drinking and driving wrecks lives.”