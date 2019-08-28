Girl, 14, still missing from Rotherham despite police seeking 'urgent help' to find her
A teenage girl from Rotherham is still missing despite South Yorkshire Police issuing an appeal for ‘urgent help’ to find her.
Tilly Bird was reported missing at around 10pm on Monday after she left the Wellfield Road area of Kimberworth. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black Nike trainers, a white top and a silver-grey hoody with 'Gymking' written on it.
She was also thought to have been carrying a bumbag. Tilly is 5ft 5ins tall and has shoulder length, brown hair, which is usually worn in a ponytail and shaved underneath. Officers believe she may have travelled to Grimsby. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident number 1,053 of August 26.