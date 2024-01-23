Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique piece of Sean Bean memorabilia is being auctioned to help women facing cancer treatments keep their confidence.

The Sheffield actor, known for gritty historical dramas and hard-up modern thrillers alike, donned a different look in 2012 when he appeared on BBC One's 'Accused' in a dress and wearing a fabulous blonde wig.

This behind the scenes image from BBC One's 2010 series 'Accused' shows Sean Bean wearing the blonde wig for his role as 'Tracie'. Now, fans can get their hands on the unique piece of memorabilia through a charity auction. Image by BBC Pictures.

His episode in the moody crime anthology series - which was seen by over six million UK viewers - saw Sean play a bored English teacher with a secret life dressing as a woman named 'Tracie' who gets caught up in a relationship with harrowing consequences. The role won him an international Emmy.

Now, the very wig worn by the acclaimed actor is being auctioned off to support women facing cancer treatments.

Author, actor and cancer survivor Victoria Knowles is auctioning the wig for her charity Breast Cancer Chat to support a London branch of The Wig Bank.

Victoria said: "I've been through cancer myself and was shocked to find the cost of an authentic wig made with human hair can cost up to £500.

"After my own diagnosis in 2003, I wanted to give something back. I realised there are lots of ladies who go through this and cannot afford the kind of wig that might fully restore their confidence."

Victoria has since set up her own charity, Breast Cancer Chat, and a London branch of 'The Wig Bank', which sells quality pre-worn wigs for a fraction of their asking price.

Sean Bean's wig was donated by make-up artist Lesley Brennan, who put the actor's look together on 'Accused'.

Now, fans can get their hands on the unique item by bidding online, with all proceeds going to support women facing cancer.