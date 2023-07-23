A Sheffield yoga studio is hosting a unique competition that could send you on a thrilling expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro.

On Sunday July 30, an event at R1SE Yoga Studios, in Shalesmoor, will see one lucky winner walk away with their choice of either a once-in-a-lifetime trip to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, or a free one year's membership at R1SE. A membership will give you access to a ice bath sessions, and a whole range of classes both in-person and virtual, from pilates to aerial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All participants need to do is make a £5 charity donation, and then sit in an ice bath for 60 seconds to enter themselves in the prize draw. There will even be double ice baths so you can take on the challenge with a friend.

You could be in for the chance of winning a trip to Mt. Kilimanjaro if you take on R1SE's ice bath challenge.

Further prizes can be won in a raffle, and you can reward yourself for getting in the icy water with a tasty treat from the bake sale.

For those unable to attend on July 30, R1SE will be open in the week leading up to the event for everyone to participate in the ice bath competition - just visit during their regular opening hours and make sure to bring a towel and your swimming gear.

Read More Sheffield rescue dogs: Appeal to reinstate hope for Leo the bull lurcher who has never had a loving home

The competition is part of ‘Dip for Dogs’, an event which aims to raise money for charity International Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Downham, co-owner of R1SE Yoga Studios, said: “We are thrilled to host the Dip for Dog's competition and contribute to the vital work of International Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals.

"We invite everyone to join us in our fabulous Ice Bath Centre on the 30th of July for an exciting and purposeful event, or visit our Brook Place studio during the week leading up to it. Together, we can make a difference and help create a brighter future for animals in need and who knows you might want to join up and take regular dips down at R1SE.”