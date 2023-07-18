News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield rescue dogs: Appeal to reinstate hope for Leo the bull lurcher who has never had a loving home

One South Yorkshire animal shelter is desperate to find their longest resident dog a forever home.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 06:01 BST

Rain Rescue, an animal charity based in Rotherham, has created a Facebook page for one of their dogs in an effort to find him the perfect home.

Aged one, Leo the bull lurcher has never had a home to call his own, and the shelter says: “Poor Leo has spent more than half of his life homeless and scared, without much hope at all”.

His Facebook page says at only around five months old, he was found as a very underweight, scared and lonely stray, his history unknown. Leo was then transported to a pound until he was taken in by Rain Rescue.

Now six months later, Leo is the charity’s longest-staying dog.

Rotherham-based Rain Rescue is desperate to find Leo the loving home he deserves. Photo: Rain RescueRotherham-based Rain Rescue is desperate to find Leo the loving home he deserves. Photo: Rain Rescue
Rotherham-based Rain Rescue is desperate to find Leo the loving home he deserves. Photo: Rain Rescue

Since arriving in Rain’s care, Leo has gained some much-needed weight, and his coat is shinier than ever. What’s more, he has had his trust in humans restored. He now loves almost everyone he meets, and enjoys the company of other dogs while on walks.

Still a puppy, Leo is a bouncy doggy who loves to smother everyone in kisses and play with his toys. Although his new owners will need to continue his training to continue building his confidence, the team at Rain believe he has ‘so much potential’, and they will be on hand with lots of advice and support.

Due to his bouncy nature, Leo could live with humans aged 14+, and he would be best as the only pet in the household so he can have all the attention he deserves after such a rough start to life.

If you can give Leo the home he rightly deserves, please visit this link to find out more: https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/leo-bull-lurcher/

Alternatively, you can support Rain by giving them a financial donation to help them help other dogs like Leo. To donate, please click here.

