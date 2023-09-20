wilko Sheffield: Closing date confirmed for Meadowhall store as 111 more branches to shut next week
All wilko stores are set to close by early October, with more than 9,000 staff being laid off
The wilko store at Meadowhall will close for good next week, along with 111 more branches around the country, it has been confirmed.
The branch at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre will cease trading on Wednesday, September 27.
Administrators had previously confirmed that the wilko shop on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, would shut for good on Thursday, September 21, with some 20 employees being made redundant.
wilko also has shops at Haymarket in the city centre, at Crystal Peaks and at St James Retail Park in Norton. All of wilko's 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.
The high street discount chain entered administration last month and started announcing closures last week after a number of rescue bids failed.
Announcing the first of the closures last week, PwC said: "Despite extensive efforts, it has become clear that no significant part of the wilko operations can be rescued as a going concern." It said the store closures would result in another 9,100 employees across those branches being made redundant.