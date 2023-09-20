All wilko stores are set to close by early October, with more than 9,000 staff being laid off

The wilko store at Meadowhall will close for good next week, along with 111 more branches around the country, it has been confirmed.

The wilko store at Meadowhall shopping centre, in Sheffield, will shut for good on Wednesday, September 27, it has been announced. Photo: Google

The branch at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre will cease trading on Wednesday, September 27.

Administrators had previously confirmed that the wilko shop on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough, would shut for good on Thursday, September 21, with some 20 employees being made redundant.

wilko also has shops at Haymarket in the city centre, at Crystal Peaks and at St James Retail Park in Norton. All of wilko's 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.

The high street discount chain entered administration last month and started announcing closures last week after a number of rescue bids failed.