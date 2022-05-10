Paul Grayson was told by the judge at Sheffield Crown Court today (May 10) he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.

Four patients were targeted by the 51-year-old as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital - one of whom has never been identified from the footage.

Paul Grayson pictured leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court in April (Photo: PA/ Danny Lawson). The disgraced nurse was jailed today (May 10) for 12 years for a raft of sexual offences.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson - a charge nurse with more than 25 years' experience - also pleaded guilty to filming five nurses using a toilet at the hospital, and also videoed two other young women who were not connected to the hospital using hidden cameras.

Sentencing Grayson on May 10, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "You have betrayed every ounce of trust reposed in you.

"You have already been stripped of your status as a nurse by your professional body. So you should be.

"You have brought shame on an honourable professional by your egregious criminal conduct."

Grayson was jailed for 12 years, and will also serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.

It comes after the disgraced nurse faced a number of his victims in court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to 14 charges of voyeurism, three sexual assaults, one charge of upskirting, one of taking indecent images of a child, one of installing recording equipment for the purposes of sexual gratification and three of possessing indecent images of children.