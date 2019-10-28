This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Sheffield this year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and the countdown is on to this year’s Christmas lights switch on in Sheffield.
Preparations are already well under way for this year’s event which will take place in the Peace Gardens on November 17.
Exact timings and details are still being finalised, but it will coincide with the launch of this year’s Christmas Market which as usual will be open for business in Fargate between November and Christmas Eve.
Previous lights switch ons have included famous faces, live music and fun and games for all the family – and Sheffield City Council will be revealing details of this year’s festivities in the coming days.
The annual market will, as usual, feature a wide variety of stalls and gifts as well as hot and cold food, drinks and festive entertainment for all in the run up to the big day.