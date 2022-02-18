On Thursday, the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for some parts of the UK as the storm is expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the country.

In Sheffield, a yellow weather warning has been issued for the city, with the Met Office forecasting gusts of up to 60mph this afternoon.

Rail passengers have also been urged not to travel to the possibility of extensive disruption caused by Storm Eunice – the second storm to hit the UK in a week after Storm Dudley.

Storm Eunice has forced Yorkshire Wildlife Park to close for one day

The award-winning animal park, which is located in Doncaster, said: “Due to Storm Eunice and the forecast for high wind speeds, we are sad to announce that we have made the very difficult decision to close Yorkshire Wildlife Park today, Friday 18th Feb 2022.

“The safety of our guests and animals are of utmost importance to us and this decision has been made with a heavy heart.

“Our animals will be enjoying a day of rest tucked up safe and sound until the storm passes.

"Thank you for your understanding and support and we look forward to welcoming soon.”

Visitors who have booked for today do not need to contact them as they will be sent a code so they can rebook and are advised to keep en eye on their email.

However, some of its stores including the Yorkshire Hive such as Uproar! Playbarn and Evolution Restaurant will remain open.