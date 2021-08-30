What will the weather be like in Sheffield this week?
As the summer holidays draw to a close and we head towards Autumn, most of us are expecting the weather to get a little colder.
There have been some hot spells this summer, but in recent weeks things have cooled off.
And while it has often been dry enough to enjoy the outdoors, with pub gardens busy throughout the summer months, it is starting to turn to jacket weather.
This coming week the forecast is for mainly dry and overcast weather, and temperatures in the high teens.
Here’s what to expect.
Monday August 30: Overcast all day, highs of 17C
Tuesday August 31: Overcats all day, highs of 18C
Wednesday September 1: Overcast all day, highs of 18C
Thursday September 2: Overcast all day, highs of 18C
Friday September 3: Overcast all day, highs of 18C
Saturday September 4: Overcast, changing to sunny intervals by early evening, highs of 19C
Sunday September 5: Overcast, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, highs of 21C