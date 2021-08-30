What will the weather be like in Sheffield this week?

As the summer holidays draw to a close and we head towards Autumn, most of us are expecting the weather to get a little colder.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 30th August 2021, 5:05 pm

There have been some hot spells this summer, but in recent weeks things have cooled off.

And while it has often been dry enough to enjoy the outdoors, with pub gardens busy throughout the summer months, it is starting to turn to jacket weather.

This coming week the forecast is for mainly dry and overcast weather, and temperatures in the high teens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Here is the latest weather forecast for Sheffield.

Here’s what to expect.

Monday August 30: Overcast all day, highs of 17C

Tuesday August 31: Overcats all day, highs of 18C

Wednesday September 1: Overcast all day, highs of 18C

Thursday September 2: Overcast all day, highs of 18C

Friday September 3: Overcast all day, highs of 18C

Saturday September 4: Overcast, changing to sunny intervals by early evening, highs of 19C

Sunday September 5: Overcast, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, highs of 21C

Here are 13 rescue dogs in South Yorkshire searching for their forever homes

Large amount of cash thrown away during police chase in Sheffield