What will the weather be like in Sheffield this week?

There have been some hot spells this summer, but in recent weeks things have cooled off.

And while it has often been dry enough to enjoy the outdoors, with pub gardens busy throughout the summer months, it is starting to turn to jacket weather.

This coming week the forecast is for mainly dry and overcast weather, and temperatures in the high teens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest weather forecast for Sheffield.

Here’s what to expect.

Monday August 30: Overcast all day, highs of 17C

Tuesday August 31: Overcats all day, highs of 18C

Wednesday September 1: Overcast all day, highs of 18C

Thursday September 2: Overcast all day, highs of 18C

Friday September 3: Overcast all day, highs of 18C

Saturday September 4: Overcast, changing to sunny intervals by early evening, highs of 19C