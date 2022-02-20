Sheffield flooding: Water levels expected to be lower than 2007, 2019 devastating flooding

Sheffield City Council's Director of Street Scene & Regulations, Richard Eyre said heavy rain this afternoon will pass quickly to scattered wintery rain on higher ground.

He stated that two weather warnings have been issued for the city, as rain is expected to continue until 6pm today and wind is expected to persist until Monday, 1pm for medium impact.

However, given the aftermath of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice earlier this week, this might be a concern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situation at Beeley Woods, Oughtibridge.

He said: "EA (Environment Agency) advice is they expect levels to be less than 2007 and 2019.

"More flood warnings to come later this afternoon and peak in Doncaster will be midnight."

He said the council teams will continue to monitor risk areas that were hardest hit during 2019 and 2007.

He added: "All flood gates are closed. Road closure plans ready if required for 'hotspot' areas that usually flood".

A month's worth of rain fell on November 7, 2019, causing widespread flooding and devastation across Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire.

The heavy rainfall had left the streets of Sheffield flooded and hundreds of people stranded in a shopping centre.

On June 26, 2007, thousands of people were forced from their homes as torrential rain hit the city and surrounding areas.