Sheffield flooding: Water levels expected to be lower than 2007, 2019 devastating flooding
Although heavy rain is forecast in Sheffield for Sunday and tomorrow, water levels are expected to be lower than during the devastating flooding in 2007 and 2019.
Sheffield City Council's Director of Street Scene & Regulations, Richard Eyre said heavy rain this afternoon will pass quickly to scattered wintery rain on higher ground.
He stated that two weather warnings have been issued for the city, as rain is expected to continue until 6pm today and wind is expected to persist until Monday, 1pm for medium impact.
However, given the aftermath of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice earlier this week, this might be a concern.
He said: "EA (Environment Agency) advice is they expect levels to be less than 2007 and 2019.
"More flood warnings to come later this afternoon and peak in Doncaster will be midnight."
He said the council teams will continue to monitor risk areas that were hardest hit during 2019 and 2007.
He added: "All flood gates are closed. Road closure plans ready if required for 'hotspot' areas that usually flood".
A month's worth of rain fell on November 7, 2019, causing widespread flooding and devastation across Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire.
The heavy rainfall had left the streets of Sheffield flooded and hundreds of people stranded in a shopping centre.
On June 26, 2007, thousands of people were forced from their homes as torrential rain hit the city and surrounding areas.
Two people died, including a 14-year-old boy who was swept to his death in a swollen river, while an estimated £1bn of damage was caused by one of the worst natural disasters ever to hit the area.