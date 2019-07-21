Tramlines weather: A fine and dry Sunday for the last day of the festival
The festival gods have clearly saved the best until last with the final day of Tramlines seeing the best weather of the weekend.
It will be dry all morning with spells of sunshine and mostly dry and bright through the afternoon but with increasing amounts of cloud and perhaps a few isolated light showers.
The maximum temperature will be a sultry 23°C.
It will be cloudy this evening and overnight with outbreaks of rain spreading in from the west after midnight, with some heavy bursts in places perhaps.
It will be mild and muggy with increasing southwesterly winds and a minimum temperature of 16°C.
Monday will be ever better with warm and dry conditions throughout the afternoon and long periods of sunshine.
The maximum temperature will be 26°C.