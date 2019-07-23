Thunderstorm alert: Weather warning issued for Sheffield
Sheffield could be hit by thunderstorms tonight which could cause power cuts and travel delays, according to the Met Office.
A Yellow Warning has this morning been issued covering the period from 6pm today until 9am tomorrow.
The warning reads: “Scattered thunderstorms moving north tonight and early Wednesday could lead to some power cuts and travel delays.
“Although some places will miss the thunderstorms altogether, where they do occur there is the potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in a few places.”
The warning comes as much of the UK enjoys a week-long heatwave.
Temperatures are set to continue to rise during the course of this week and Sheffield’s all-time temperature record of 34.3C could be broken on Thursday.