Sheffield could have its hottest day ever later this week
Sheffield’s official temperature record could be smashed this week as this city bakes in a scorching heatwave.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Sheffield was 34.3C way back in August 1990 but that could be topped this week.
Yesterday saw temperatures reach a very warm 27C across the city and it will be even hotter today with highs of 30C.
There is a risk of some thunderstorms tonight which will lead to temperatures easing off slightly tomorrow at around 28C.
But on Thursday temperatures will rocket once more as the heatwave peaks.
According to the latest forecast temperatures are set to reach AT LEAST 33C in Sheffield on Thursday - within touching distance of the all time record.