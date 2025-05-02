Sheffield weather: This is when forecasters believe city's heatwave will end

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 06:29 BST
After a week of glorious sunshine in Sheffield, with temperatures exceeding 25C, this is when forecasters expect the heatwave will come to an end.

Much like the way it began, the final week of April 2025 was a scorcher - with high pressure bringing sunny skies and well-above average temperatures to Sheffield.

Met Office forecasters, however, are now predicting that we are set to swap above-average temperatures for below-average ones, as we move towards the Early May bank holiday.

Their forecast for today (Friday, May 2, 2025) states: “Generally fine and dry, with some bright or sunny spells.

“Most parts cloudier in afternoon. Feeling much cooler than of late, but still warm in any sunshine.

“Light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.”

The outlook for Saturday, May 3, 2025 to bank holiday (Monday, May 5, 2025) suggests there will be a lot of dry weather, but cooler with variable and often large amounts of cloud.

There will be an increasing chance of showers by Sunday, becoming breezy, with temperatures near or a little below normal.

Temperatures will go from highs of 20°C on Friday, down to predicted maximum temperatures of 12°C and 13°C, on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 9°C on Friday, 6°C on Saturday, and 5°C on Sunday and Monday.

