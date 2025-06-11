This is when thunderstorms, rain showers and "very warm" temperatures could hit Sheffield
This week’s sunny and dry weather is set to make way for thunderstorms, rain and humid conditions, before turning cooler.
Forecasters with the Met Office expect the incelement weather to hit tomorrow (Thursday, June 12, 2025), and continue into Friday.
Their Sheffield forecast states: “Sunny spells on Thursday morning.
“Cloud increasing into the afternoon, with a band of showers moving in from the southwest, heavy and perhaps thundery at times.
“Warm, rather humid overnight. Maximum temperature 25°C.
“Sunny spells Friday.
“Heavy thundery showers possible overnight into Saturday, with further showers likely into the afternoon.
“Scattered showers Sunday, possibly heavy. Very warm Friday, humid overnight. Weekend likely cooler.”
There are expected to be minimum and maximum temperatures of 12°C and 22°C, respectively, on Saturday; and 13°C and 20°C, respectively, on Sunday.
