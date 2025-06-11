The Met Office is forecasting “heavy thundery showers,” rain and very warm temperatures for Sheffield in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week’s sunny and dry weather is set to make way for thunderstorms, rain and humid conditions, before turning cooler.

Forecasters with the Met Office expect the incelement weather to hit tomorrow (Thursday, June 12, 2025), and continue into Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week’s sunny and dry weather is set to make way for thunderstorms, rain and humid conditions, before turning cooler | Submit/Met Office inset

Their Sheffield forecast states: “Sunny spells on Thursday morning.

“Cloud increasing into the afternoon, with a band of showers moving in from the southwest, heavy and perhaps thundery at times.

“Warm, rather humid overnight. Maximum temperature 25°C.

“Sunny spells Friday.

Read More 15 great things everyone in Sheffield should do this June – from hidden beer gardens to summer markets

“Heavy thundery showers possible overnight into Saturday, with further showers likely into the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scattered showers Sunday, possibly heavy. Very warm Friday, humid overnight. Weekend likely cooler.”

There are expected to be minimum and maximum temperatures of 12°C and 22°C, respectively, on Saturday; and 13°C and 20°C, respectively, on Sunday.