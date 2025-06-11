This is when thunderstorms, rain showers and "very warm" temperatures could hit Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:08 BST

The Met Office is forecasting “heavy thundery showers,” rain and very warm temperatures for Sheffield in the coming days.

This week’s sunny and dry weather is set to make way for thunderstorms, rain and humid conditions, before turning cooler.

Forecasters with the Met Office expect the incelement weather to hit tomorrow (Thursday, June 12, 2025), and continue into Friday.

This week's sunny and dry weather is set to make way for thunderstorms, rain and humid conditions, before turning cooler
This week’s sunny and dry weather is set to make way for thunderstorms, rain and humid conditions, before turning cooler | Submit/Met Office inset

Their Sheffield forecast states: “Sunny spells on Thursday morning.

“Cloud increasing into the afternoon, with a band of showers moving in from the southwest, heavy and perhaps thundery at times.

“Warm, rather humid overnight. Maximum temperature 25°C.

“Sunny spells Friday.

“Heavy thundery showers possible overnight into Saturday, with further showers likely into the afternoon.

“Scattered showers Sunday, possibly heavy. Very warm Friday, humid overnight. Weekend likely cooler.”

There are expected to be minimum and maximum temperatures of 12°C and 22°C, respectively, on Saturday; and 13°C and 20°C, respectively, on Sunday.

