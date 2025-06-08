It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of Sheffield and its many attractions, and with the football season over, it also means there is time for many of us to fill at the weekends!
June comes the promise of longer evenings, warmer weather, and a packed calendar of things to see, do, eat and explore in Sheffield.
Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, or just love a good beer garden, here’s your must-do local list to make the most of early summer.
1. Visit Rother Valley Country Park
Rother Valley Country Park. near Beighton, is well known for its water-based activities such as boat hire and water skiiing. It also has a large playground, walks around the lake, and a cafe. It is a fantastic place for a long summers day | National World Photo: National World
2. Quayside Market
The Quayside Market returns Victoria Quays near Sheffield city centre on June 14 and June 15. A street food market taking place along the cobbled quayside at Victoria Quays on the edge of Castlegate and the city centre, Quayside Market brings together street food traders along with independent craft stalls, live music/DJs, cocktails and craft beer.
it runs from 12noon until 9pm on the Saturday, and 11am until 4pm on the Sunday. | Submit Photo: Submit
3. Olympic Legacy Park community day
The public get to try new sports and activities at the Olympic Legacy in Action day on Saturday June 15. Running from 11am until 4pm, , the free community day at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park offers free sports taster sessions at the Park. New sports and activities for 2025 include archery, capeoira, dragon boat racing and lacrosse as well as basketball, boxing, canoeing, climbing, cricket, cycling, football, ice skating, netball, paddleboarding, rugby, snooker, trampolining and weightlifting. There'll also be face painting, henna as well as arts and crafts and information stalls. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Open air cinema
If you like open air cinema, Wentworth Woodhouse, near Sheffield will be the venue for open air cinema shows on June 20, June 21 and June 22. There will be screenings including The Greatest Showman, Notting Hill, and Moana 2 and more. Details are available on https://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/wentworth-woodhouse | National World Photo: Gary Longbottom
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.