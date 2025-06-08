3 . Olympic Legacy Park community day

The public get to try new sports and activities at the Olympic Legacy in Action day on Saturday June 15. Running from 11am until 4pm, , the free community day at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park offers free sports taster sessions at the Park. New sports and activities for 2025 include archery, capeoira, dragon boat racing and lacrosse as well as basketball, boxing, canoeing, climbing, cricket, cycling, football, ice skating, netball, paddleboarding, rugby, snooker, trampolining and weightlifting. There'll also be face painting, henna as well as arts and crafts and information stalls. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins