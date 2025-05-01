The top 12 al fresco dining spots in South Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 1st May 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 12:19 BST

Enjoy a plate of good food in the sunshine ☀️

Temperatures are set to soar this week, and you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In South Yorkshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants, pubs and cafes serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 12 best places to dine al fresco in South Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

Join our NationalWorld Today newsletter - morning headlines in your email.

La Fiesta Restaurant in Doncaster has a 4.9* rating from 3,142 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food delivered by amazing staff. So much choice and food quality very good. Able to eat as much as we wanted. Lovely place to celebrate. Free shots with the bill.”

1. La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster

La Fiesta Restaurant in Doncaster has a 4.9* rating from 3,142 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food delivered by amazing staff. So much choice and food quality very good. Able to eat as much as we wanted. Lovely place to celebrate. Free shots with the bill.” | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 141 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I really enjoyed their pastries. One of the best bakeries I've tried in Sheffield. It's good to have a place like this nearby.”

2. Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse, Sheffield

Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 141 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I really enjoyed their pastries. One of the best bakeries I've tried in Sheffield. It's good to have a place like this nearby.” | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Dough Truck Pizza in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 115 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Came here with family and friends and what an experience! The atmosphere was great and the staff were incredibly friendly.”

3. Dough Truck Pizza, Sheffield

Dough Truck Pizza in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 115 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Came here with family and friends and what an experience! The atmosphere was great and the staff were incredibly friendly.” | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
The Hidden Gem in Sheffield has a 4.8* rating from 972 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went for lunch with friends and sat outside. There is a good choice of meals plus a good selection of vegetarian options. Food portions are large and the chips are the best ever. It really is a lovely hidden gem and I highly recommend it.”

4. The Hidden Gem, Sheffield

The Hidden Gem in Sheffield has a 4.8* rating from 972 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went for lunch with friends and sat outside. There is a good choice of meals plus a good selection of vegetarian options. Food portions are large and the chips are the best ever. It really is a lovely hidden gem and I highly recommend it.” | Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostAffiliatesSouth YorkshireRestaurantsFoodPubsTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice