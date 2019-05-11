This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next five days 

As the weekend gets off to a sunny start, this is what the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like over the next five days.

Today will start with sunny spells and most places dry at first.

People pictured enjoying the Sunshine in the Peace Gardens. Picture: Marie Caley

Scattered showers will break out through the morning, with some of these turning heavy during the afternoon.

Hail and thunder may accompany some of these. Light winds are expected. Today’s maximum temperature is 14 °C.

WHAT’S ON: Programme highlights for Sheffield Doc/Fest 2019

The showers will die away through this evening with clear spells developing overnight.

The night will quickly becoming chilly with a widespread frost in rural areas and isolated mist or fog patches. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Tomorrow will get off to a cold start with any mist or fog quickly clearing.

COLLISION: Appeal to find cyclist who left woman with broken arm after crashing into her on Sheffield street

Mostly dry through the day with spells of sunshine. Clear periods overnight with a frost in places. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Monday is expected to get off to a chilly start, then dry with periods of hazy sunshine.

The Met Office says it will be dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with long sunny periods. Becoming warmer by day, but still chilly at night.

COURT: Man to stand trial over machete attack outside Sheffield McDonald’s