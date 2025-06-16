As the UK prepares to sizzle during the heatwave this week, this is what forecasters say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield in the coming days.

Some parts of the Southeast could see temperatures of up to 29°C on Thursday (June 19), with even hotter weather expected the following week.

Forecasters suggest the mercury in the thermometer could reach 30°C in Worcestershire and Shropshire, with areas including the East, Southeast, Wales and the Midlands experiencing temperatures of up to 29°C.

Sheffield is expected to enjoy temperatures of up to 27°C this week | NW

But what will the weather be like in Sheffield in the coming days?

The Met Office says it expects today (Monday, June 16, 2025) to be a fine day with “lengthy periods of sunshine, perhaps occasionally turning hazy under high cloud.”

It is expected to become “very warm” with mostly light winds and a maximum temperature of 27 °C.

Moving to tomorrow, it is expected to be breezy with a chance of rain, but becoming brighter later.

The forecaster says it will be generally fine from midweek, with plenty of sunshine and becoming very warm by day, with winds falling light.

The maximum temperature is expected to be up to 27 °C on Thursday and Friday.

Their long-range forecast for Friday, June 20 through to Sunday, June 29, which only covers the UK more generally, states: “Most parts of the UK are expected to be fine and dry at the start of this period, with a low risk of thundery showers in the west.

“Then a northwest to southeast split is likely to develop.

“The wettest and windiest conditions are expected in the northwest, with rain at times which may be heavy in places. It will likely be very warm or perhaps hot at first in the north, quickly becoming near normal or slightly above.

“More settled in the southeast with conditions drier overall, although some rain will probably spread from the west or northwest at times.

“There is also the risk that isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop at times. Temperatures are expected to be above normal, perhaps with some hot spells.”