This is how long Sheffield heatwave will last and how hot it will get - day-by-day forecast
Sheffield is set to bask in glorious hot weather this week and the city looks set to record its hottest day of the year so far.
Hot and humid air from the Mediterranean is moving north across much of western Europe and the UK during the course of this week sending temperatures soaring.
The hot and sunny weather is set to last until Friday and after that it could cool off somewhat but still remain pleasantly warm.
It won’t all be plain sailing this week, though. Although it will be mostly fine there could be some isolated thundery downpours in the middle part of the week.
Here is the latest day-by-day forecast for Sheffield:
Today
The cloud will break up this afternoon leaving wall-to-wall sunshine with maximum temperatures of 27C.
Tuesday
Clear blue skies and temperatures of 29C.
Wednesday
Mostly dry and sunny but the risk of some showers in the morning. Temperatures will once again reach 29C.
Thursday
This looks like being the hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching a sweltering 31C. Long sunny spells but the risk of some thunderstorms in the evening.
Friday
By Friday temperatures will start to cool off but it will still feel very warm with highs of 24C.