Heatwave: This is when Sheffield is set to enjoy its hottest day of the year so far
It might be wet and miserable out there today but Sheffield is set to bask in a scorching heatwave next week.
From Sunday temperatures will start to steadily climb and during the course of next week the city could notch up it’s highest recorded temperature of the year so far.
By Tuesday temperatures in Sheffield are expected to reach a baking 30C and on Wednesday it looks to set to be even hotter with a temperature of at least 31C predicted.
After that temperatures will start to drop after that but it will still feel pleasantly warm but with the risk of some showers.
Next week’s heatwave is due to hot and humid air from the Mediterranean moving it’s way north over much of the UK.