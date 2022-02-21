As of 11.30am this morning, Monday, February 21, the Environment Agency had two flood warnings in place for Sheffield, meaning flooding is expected and people are advised to act now.

There had been eight flood warnings in place earlier this morning but six were removed with water levels falling and no heavy rainfall forecast over the coming 24 hours.

There are still three flood alerts in place around the city, meaning flooding is possible and people should be prepared to act.

There are also still flood warnings and alerts in place for Rotherham and other parts of South Yorkshire, following storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, and days of heavy rain.

This information will be updated as the situation changes.

Flood warnings in Sheffield

Flood warning for River Loxley along Holme Lane – Malin Bridge, Sheffield, including Holme Lane, River Terrace, Langsett Road and Riverside Mews

River levels are now beginning to fall after the heavy rainfall yesterday, 20/02/2022. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and river levels on the Loxley are expected to gradually fall throughout today (21/2/2022). Areas most at risk are River Loxley along Holme Lane and at Owlerton. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast over a 24 hour period. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 11:55 tomorrow morning, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 3:53am on 21 February 2022

Flood warning for River Loxley at Owlerton – Owlerton, Sheffield, including Bradfield Road, Owlerton Green, Rudyard Road, Penistone Road and Livesey Street. Includes Peacock Trading Estate and Sports Stadium

River levels are now beginning to fall after the heavy rainfall yesterday, 20/02/2022. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and river levels on the Loxley are expected to gradually fall throughout today (21/2/2022). Areas most at risk are River Loxley along Holme Lane and at Owlerton. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast over a 24 hour period. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 11:55 tomorrow morning, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 3:53am on 21 February 2022

What does a flood warning mean?

According to the Environment Agency, a flood warning means you need to act because flooding is expected. You should do everything you would for a flood alert, but also:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

keep track of the latest flood risk situation.

Flood alerts in Sheffield

Flood alert for Upper River Don catchment – River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island in Sheffield

River levels remain high as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall on Sunday 20th February. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24hours and river levels are expected to fall throughout today (21/02/2022). We are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and our incident staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 13:00 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 1:03am on 21 February 2022

Flood alert for River Sheaf and Porter Brook – River Sheaf, Porter Brook and their tributaries

River levels remain high as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall on Sunday 20th February. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24hours and river levels are expected to fall throughout today (21/02/2022). We are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and our incident staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 13:40 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 1:38am on 21 February 2022

Flood alert for Middle River Don catchment – River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike and Kearsley Brook

River levels remain high as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall on Sunday 20th February. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24hours and river levels are expected to fall throughout today (21/02/2022). We are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and our incident staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 13:05 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.