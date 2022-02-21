As of 8.30am this morning, Monday, February 21, the Environment Agency had eight flood warnings in place for Sheffield, meaning flooding is expected and people are advised to act now.

It also had four flood alerts in place around the city, meaning flooding is possible and people should be prepared to act.

There are also numerous flood warnings and alerts in place for Rotherham and other parts of South Yorkshire, following storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, and days of heavy rain.

This information will be updated as the situation changes.

Flood warnings in Sheffield

Flood warning for River Don at Blackburn Meadows – Blackburn Meadows Sewage Treatment Works and Energy Plant

River levels are continuing to fall on the River Don at Blackburn Meadows. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and we expect to be able to remove this warning later today (21/2/2022). Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast on a 24 hour basis. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 11:45 tomorrow morning, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 3:45am on 21 February 2022

Flood warning for River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton – Owlerton, Sheffield, including Club Mill Road

River levels are continuing to fall on the River Don at Livesey Street. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and we expect to be able to remove this warning later today (21/2/2022). Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast on a 24 hour basis. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 12:55 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 4:55am on 21 February 2022

Flood warning for River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook – Sheffield including Attercliffe Common, Carbrook Hall Road, Dunlop Street, Carbrook Street, Weedon Street, Vulcan Road, Meadowhall Road, Meadowhall Way, Meadowhall Shopping Centre and Retail Park

River levels are continuing to fall on the River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and we expect to be able to remove this warning later today (21/2/2022). Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast on a 24 hour basis. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 11:50 tomorrow morning, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 3:48am on 21 February 2022

Flood warning for River Don at Sheffield Wednesday, Owlerton – Owlerton including Shenstone Road, Bickerton Road, Penistone Road, Herries Road South, Rawson Spring Road and Sedgley Road

River levels have risen as a result of heavy rainfall this afternoon, 20/02/2022. Consequently, flooding of property and roads is imminent, with the first property expected to flood being Hillsborough Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday FC). Properties on Rawson Spring Road are also likely to be among the first affected. We expect River levels to peak later this evening but remain elevated overnight into tomorrow, 21/02/2022. We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. Consider putting your flood plan into action. Please report any property flooding on 0800 80 70 60. This message will be updated by 0:40 on 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 4:44pm on 20 February 2022

Flood warning for River Loxley along Holme Lane – Malin Bridge, Sheffield, including Holme Lane, River Terrace, Langsett Road and Riverside Mews

River levels are now beginning to fall after the heavy rainfall yesterday, 20/02/2022. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and river levels on the Loxley are expected to gradually fall throughout today (21/2/2022). Areas most at risk are River Loxley along Holme Lane and at Owlerton. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast over a 24 hour period. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 11:55 tomorrow morning, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 3:53am on 21 February 2022

Flood warning for River Loxley at Owlerton – Owlerton, Sheffield, including Bradfield Road, Owlerton Green, Rudyard Road, Penistone Road and Livesey Street. Includes Peacock Trading Estate and Sports Stadium

River levels are now beginning to fall after the heavy rainfall yesterday, 20/02/2022. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and river levels on the Loxley are expected to gradually fall throughout today (21/2/2022). Areas most at risk are River Loxley along Holme Lane and at Owlerton. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast over a 24 hour period. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 11:55 tomorrow morning, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 3:53am on 21 February 2022

Flood warning for River Sheaf at Broadfield Road and London Road South – Sheffield including Abbeydale Road, Little London Road, Broadfield Close, Broadfield Road, Saxon Road, London Road, Chippinghouse Road, Guernsey Road and Queens Road

This flood warning has been issued due to reports that a flood wall is slowly leaking into Saxon Road, near the Saxon Road distribution site. Currently the leak is slow but as we expect levels on the Sheaf to remain elevated into the night tonight, it may continue for a few hours at a steady rate. This could affect properties near Saxon Road distribution site and on Clyde Road near the footbridge, and may also affect low lying walkways nearby. River levels on the Sheaf are expected to peak in the next few hours, which will further reduce the risk. We do not currently expect property flooding from overtopping of the river or more widely within the flood warning area - the risk is currently around the continuing slow leak and centred around the footbridge. Please put your flood plan into action if you live near to the footbridge. We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.

Updated 7:02pm on 20 February 2022

Flood warning for River Sheaf at Saxon Road, Myrtle Bridge and Queens Road Retail Park – Sheffield including Broadfield Road, Broadfield Court, Saxon Road, Myrtle Road at Havelock Bridge, Queens Road and Charlotte Road

This flood warning has been issued due to reports that a flood wall is slowly leaking into Saxon Road, near the Saxon Road distribution site. Currently the leak is slow but as we expect levels on the Sheaf to remain elevated into the night tonight, it may continue for a few hours at a steady rate. This could affect properties near Saxon Road distribution site and on Clyde Road near the footbridge, and may also affect low lying walkways nearby. River levels on the Sheaf are expected to peak in the next few hours, which will further reduce the risk. We do not currently expect property flooding from overtopping of the river or more widely within the flood warning area - the risk is currently around the continuing slow leak and centred around the footbridge. Please put your flood plan into action if you live near to the footbridge. We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. This message will be updated by 02:55am, 21/02/22.

Updated 7:00pm on 20 February 2022

What does a flood warning mean?

According to the Environment Agency, a flood warning means you need to act because flooding is expected. You should do everything you would for a flood alert, but also:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

keep track of the latest flood risk situation.

Flood alerts in Sheffield

Flood alert for Upper River Don catchment – River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island in Sheffield

River levels remain high as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall on Sunday 20th February. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24hours and river levels are expected to fall throughout today (21/02/2022). We are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and our incident staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 13:00 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 1:03am on 21 February 2022

Flood alert for River Sheaf and Porter Brook – River Sheaf, Porter Brook and their tributaries

River levels remain high as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall on Sunday 20th February. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24hours and river levels are expected to fall throughout today (21/02/2022). We are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and our incident staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 13:40 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 1:38am on 21 February 2022

Flood alert for Middle River Don catchment – River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike and Kearsley Brook

River levels remain high as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall on Sunday 20th February. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24hours and river levels are expected to fall throughout today (21/02/2022). We are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and our incident staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 13:05 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.

Updated 1:05am on 21 February 2022

Flood alert for Blackburn Brook – Blackburn Brook from High Green to Meadowhall, including Charlton Brook, Ecclesfield Brook and Whitley Brook

River levels have fallen in Blackburn Brook although remain elevated as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall on Sunday 20th February. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24hours and river levels are expected to continue to fall. We expect to remove this Alert later today (21/02/2022). We are monitoring the situation closely on a 24 hour basis and our incident staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 14:25 tomorrow afternoon, 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes.