Storm Dudley Sheffield: M1 at Tinsley closed to high-sided vehicles amid 50mph winds

High-sided vehicles have been stopped travelling on the M1 near Sheffield due to 50mph winds brought on by Storm Dudley.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:04 pm

The warning covers a wide range of vehicles, including most types of vans, HGVs, caravans, motorhomes as well as double decker buses.

The diversion was put in place at 11.15am with no indication as to when it will be lifted.

The M1 tinsley Viaduct has been closed to high sided vehicles due to Storm Dudley.

The change is expected to bring heavier than normal traffic to surrounding areas.

Winds of up to 50mph have battered Sheffield and South Yorkshire during Storm Dudley, with a yellow weather warning for wind in place for Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice makes her approach.

‘Significant snowfall’ could also occur over hills and higher ground, weather forecasters have warned.

National Highways said: “There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.”

