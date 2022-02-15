Storm Dudley will sweep across the nation on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice comes into full force on Friday, prompting a yellow weather warning for the city.

In Sheffield and South Yorkshire, winds of up to 50mph are on the cards, as well as heavy rain and even the potential of snow by the end of the week.

This is the hour by hour weather forecast from the Met Office for Sheffield when Storm Dudley brings strong winds and heavy rain.

The yellow weather warning, which is in force from midnight to 9pm on Friday, says there is a risk of damage to buildings, trees and power lines when the storm hits.

There is also a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close and there could be significant disruption and delays to travel.

‘Signifcant snowfall’ could also occur over hills and higher ground.

Amber weather warnings are also in place for other areas of the country on Wednesday and Thursday – and even though there isn’t currently one for Sheffield on those days, ‘severe gales’ have been forecast, alongside long periods of heavy rain.

Sheffield will be hit by severe gales, heavy rain and even some snow this week when Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice hit the UK. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

So what is the hour by hour forecast for when the storms hit the city and when is the worst of the weather expected? This is what the Met Office has said.

Hour by hour weather forecast Sheffield

Storm Dudley is due to sweep across the city on Wednesday into Thursday, with Storm Eunice moving in on Friday.

Here is when the strong winds will occur – and when the worst rainfall will be – during Storm Dudley.

Wednesday, February 16

Midnight: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 6C, winds of 22mph

1am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 6C, winds of 25mph

2am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 7C, winds of 28mph

3am: 60 per cent chance of light rain, 9C, winds of 33mph

4am: 40 per cent of light showers, 10C, winds of 38mph

5am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C, winds of 42mph

6am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 45mph

7am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 46mph

8am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph

9am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph

10am: Sunny spells, 10 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph

11am: Sunny spells, 40 per cent chance of showers, 12C, winds of 42mph

12pm: Sunny spells, 70 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 40mph

1pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 39mph

2pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 42mph

3pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 46mph

4pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 45mph

5pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 49mph

6pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph

7pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 10C, winds of 47mph

8pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 48mph

9pm: 30 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 49mph

10pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 49mph

11pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 50mph

Thursday, February 17

6am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 44mph

9am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 42mph

12pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 44mph

3pm: 10 per cent chance of rain with sunny spells, 7C, winds of 34mph

6pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 23mph