Sheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast as Storm Dudley brings severe gales, heavy rain and chance of snow
Two big storms are on their way for the UK this week, with Sheffield set for bracing winds, lashing rain and even some snow.
Storm Dudley will sweep across the nation on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice comes into full force on Friday, prompting a yellow weather warning for the city.
In Sheffield and South Yorkshire, winds of up to 50mph are on the cards, as well as heavy rain and even the potential of snow by the end of the week.
The yellow weather warning, which is in force from midnight to 9pm on Friday, says there is a risk of damage to buildings, trees and power lines when the storm hits.
There is also a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close and there could be significant disruption and delays to travel.
‘Signifcant snowfall’ could also occur over hills and higher ground.
Amber weather warnings are also in place for other areas of the country on Wednesday and Thursday – and even though there isn’t currently one for Sheffield on those days, ‘severe gales’ have been forecast, alongside long periods of heavy rain.
So what is the hour by hour forecast for when the storms hit the city and when is the worst of the weather expected? This is what the Met Office has said.
Hour by hour weather forecast Sheffield
Storm Dudley is due to sweep across the city on Wednesday into Thursday, with Storm Eunice moving in on Friday.
Here is when the strong winds will occur – and when the worst rainfall will be – during Storm Dudley.
Wednesday, February 16
Midnight: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 6C, winds of 22mph
1am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 6C, winds of 25mph
2am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 7C, winds of 28mph
3am: 60 per cent chance of light rain, 9C, winds of 33mph
4am: 40 per cent of light showers, 10C, winds of 38mph
5am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C, winds of 42mph
6am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 45mph
7am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 46mph
8am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph
9am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph
10am: Sunny spells, 10 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph
11am: Sunny spells, 40 per cent chance of showers, 12C, winds of 42mph
12pm: Sunny spells, 70 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 40mph
1pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 39mph
2pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 42mph
3pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 46mph
4pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 45mph
5pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 12C, winds of 49mph
6pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 48mph
7pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 10C, winds of 47mph
8pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 48mph
9pm: 30 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 49mph
10pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 49mph
11pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 50mph
Thursday, February 17
6am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 44mph
9am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 42mph
12pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 44mph
3pm: 10 per cent chance of rain with sunny spells, 7C, winds of 34mph
6pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 23mph
9pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds of 20mph