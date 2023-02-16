Sheffield at is the centre of Met Office warning – with concerns over disruption from Storm Otto hitting the city tomorrow

The storm is forecast to hit the city in the early hours of tomorrow morning, bringing with it winds of over 44mph, which are expected to peak at around rush hour, with the warning raising concerns of danger to life from flying debris.

Officials from Sheffield Council have warned that there could be disruption as a result of the storm, while the Met Office says roads and bridges could be closed by the high winds it will bring.

The Council’ Streets Ahead department, which looks after the city’s roads, said in a statement: “Strong winds are forecast tomorrow. Take extra care if you're out and about and allow more time for your journey as there could be some disruption on the roads.”

Sheffield at is the centre of Met Office warning – with concerns over disruption from Storm Otto hitting the city tomorrow. Picture shows fallen trees on Limb Lane, Dore, in a previous storm

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind, which includes Sheffield, and South Yorkshire.

It stated: “Very strong winds developing through Friday morning associated with Storm Otto may bring disruption to travel.”

It warned high sided vehicles may be particularly prone, and warned some roads and bridges may close. It added: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.”