A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of South Yorkshire today (February 24) and tomorrow, as Storm Gladys brings high winds and cold weather.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers Penistone and Glossop, as well as parts of the north west of England and most of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Sheffield tonight.

A yellow weather warning for ice has also been issued for much of Northern Ireland, and a yellow warning for snow and lighting is in place for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The weather warning affecting South Yorkshire will be in place from 8pm tonight until 9.30am tomorrow morning.

Snow was reported across Sheffield this morning and is expected to continue across the city until 6pm tonight.

The Met Office has suggested that further wintry showers, with snowfall mainly on hills, will lead to icy surfaces, perhaps making for difficult travel conditions.

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are probable and may lead to an increased chance of accidents and injuries. Some roads, and possibly railways, could be affected by longer journey times, particularly those roads crossing higher ground.

No Met Office weather warnings are currently in place after 9.30am tomorrow for the rest of the week.