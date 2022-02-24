Sheffield snow: Flurries hit areas across the city as Storm Gladys moves in
Several areas across Sheffield have been hit with snow today as Storm Gladys brings strong winds and cold weather to the UK.
Snow has been reported at several locations across Sheffield this morning, with more expected in the afternoon, as storm Gladys sets in over the north of the country.
There have been reports of snow showers and sleet in Crosspool, Hillsborough, Broomhill, and Sheffield city centre, from 10.30am today.
According to BBC Weather, heavy snow showers are expected across the city until 4pm, and sleet showers are expected from 4pm-6pm. Temperatures are expected to range from 3C to 5C but with a real feel of between -2C and 0C.
Storm Gladys is the latest in a series of storms to have affected Sheffield weather over the last two weeks, following on from storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin.
The storms caused Snake Pass to close for up to four weeks from February 23, due to multiple mudslides.
Snow is not expected in Sheffield after today for the rest of the week – tomorrow will see sunny weather from 8am-4pm, while Saturday and Sunday will have sunny intervals and intermittent cloud cover.