Snow has been reported at several locations across Sheffield this morning, with more expected in the afternoon, as storm Gladys sets in over the north of the country.

There have been reports of snow showers and sleet in Crosspool, Hillsborough, Broomhill, and Sheffield city centre, from 10.30am today.

Snow has been spotted at several locations across Sheffield today. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images.

According to BBC Weather, heavy snow showers are expected across the city until 4pm, and sleet showers are expected from 4pm-6pm. Temperatures are expected to range from 3C to 5C but with a real feel of between -2C and 0C.

Storm Gladys is the latest in a series of storms to have affected Sheffield weather over the last two weeks, following on from storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin.

The storms caused Snake Pass to close for up to four weeks from February 23, due to multiple mudslides.