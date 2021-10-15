Sheffield weekend weather: Met Office forecasts mild temperatures and dry conditions across the city

The weather this week has been largely dry and settled, with a few sunny spells and occasional rain, mainly during the night.

This trend is set to continue into the weekend, with mild conditions expected and a breeze picking up towards the start of next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain around the average for this time of year but will plummet into single figures overnight on Friday, meaning frost is possible in rural parts of the city.

Here is the full forecast for the weekend:

Friday, October 15, will be a largely dry and sunny day, with only a few patches of cloud moving in at times. Winds will be light.

Overnight on Friday, it will turn much cooler under mostly clear skies, with only a few patches of lingering cloud. Temperatures will plummet into single figures around 4C. Towards the end of the night, areas of cloud will gradually build back in.

Saturday, October 16, will be a cloudier day for many, with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle forming in places and patchy light rain overnight. Winds will continue to be light and gentle. The maximum temperature will reach 15C.

It is expected to be breezy on Sunday, October 17 and looks to be a largely dry day under a variable cloud cover after any lingering overnight rain clears.

Monday, October 18, will start cloudy with occasionally heavy rain forecast later in the day as the weather turns much more changeable.

Tuesday, October 19, will be another cloudy day with isolated showers possible. It will be much milder, and temperatures will reach 18C.

Outlook for next week

Although starting mostly dry, a period of unsettled weather will develop with wet and windy conditions likely for all areas.

There will be showers and longer spells of rain, with a chance of gales. However, there will still be some sunshine between showers. Temperatures for all will be around average, if not slightly above.