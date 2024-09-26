Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Sheffield today with stiff winds and heavy showers set to arrive by tonight.

The Steel City is certainly taking a headlong dive into a wet and blustery autumn today (September 26) with winds of up to 35mph set to arrive by the afternoon.

Weather forecast for Sheffield on September 26, 2024, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place by The Met Office. | National World, The Met Office

As much of England is set to be lashed with heavy rain today, a yellow weather warning is in place in Sheffield.

However, Sheffield will get off comparatively lightly compared to parts of England like York, Leeds and much of the Midlands, where much more severe rainfall is expected by this evening.

The Met Office expects drizzle essentially all day Thursday, with winds rising to up to 35mph after 4pm before the heaviest showers arrive after 7pm.

However, despite the heavier downpours at around 7pm, the worst of the rain should not roll in until 2am.

It is also set to get noticeably colder today, with temperatures average at a chilly 10C this evening, made worse by the rising winds.

It comes ahead of what should be a brighter, drier, if cloudier Friday and Saturday.

It comes after what amounts to two months’ worth of rain reportedly fell in parts of the Midlands over a 24 hour period on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and exceptionally heavy rain is expected further north in Leeds and York this afternoon.