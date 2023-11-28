At least one snowflake has to be seen falling during the 24 hours of Christmas Day to count as a 'White Christmas' - but will Sheffield see this magical occurrence this year?

The Met Office has gone back-and-forth on whether there will be snow in Sheffield this week, after early forecasting sleet for Friday, then Thursday, and now not at all.

Although the meteorological season doesn't officially start until December 1, parts of Yorkshire had a light dusting last week.

Here are the odds of a white Christmas this year. Pictured is a mum and her child spotted on School Road, Crookes, November 27, 2021.

The Met Office also says a cold snap is heading Sheffield's way, with lows of -2C expected on Wednesday (November 29).

Now, with less than a month to go until the Big Day, what are the chances of snow this Christmas?

The Met Office has said: "Since 1960, around half of the years have seen at least five per cent of the network record snow falling on Christmas Day. This means we can probably expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a 'white Christmas'.

"Technically, 2021 was the last white Christmas in the UK, with six per cent of stations recording snow falling, but less than one per cent of stations reported any snow lying on the ground. Before that, 2020 was also a white Christmas, with six per cent of weather stations recording snow falling. However, only four per cent of stations reported any snow lying on the ground."

But will we be getting snow on Christmas Day this year? The early outlook from bookmaker William Hill suggests there’s a strong chance of snow hitting the UK.