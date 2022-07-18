Some schools are set to close, close early or cancel scheduled trips as a result of the highest temperatures in decades, which are expected to be record-breaking, but the majority will remain open.

We asked our readers to share their views on whether children should be able to wear shorts to school, as the country bakes during the heatwave, and this is what they had to say:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a red warning of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday in parts of South Yorkshire, while the BBC’s weather service is forecasting temperatures of up to 40°C in parts of Sheffield.

Becca Brown said: “So glad my son goes to the school he does. This past week he's worn uniform T-shirt, shorts and sandals. His school is fine as they would rather forgo the uniform and the kids be comfortable and do well in class.”

Cheryl Bagshaw also agrees that school children should be allowed to wear shorts. She said: “100 per cent it’s disgusting that we have to wait for permission for them to take off blazers! How does wearing shorts affect their learning!!! Madness…”

Nadine Lennon added: “The heat gives my son serious nose bleeds so if he has to continue sitting in loads of clothes whilst the teachers are sat in comfortable clothes then he stays home...poor kids can't sit and concentrate whilst sat overheating when it could be as simple as appropriate clothes just like the teachers.”

Sue Easton said: “Kids should be allowed to wear decent length above knee shorts.”

Bassfest Sheffield: Police issue warning after festivalgoers fall seriously ill after taking drugs

Katrina Michelle Bingham added: “It's disgusting social services should be called on schools for child neglect as RSPCA are when people leave dogs in a car.”

Emma Smith said she thought the same sartorial rules should apply for both staff and pupils.

“Yes! All teachers and staff should have to wear trousers/skirts with tights everyday if the kids have to,” she said.

One Star reader said they thought children should be kept off school during the heatwave.