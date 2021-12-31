Sheffield weather: What is the weather forecast for the New Year bank holiday weekend

Dry and mild weather is expected across Sheffield on New Year's Day before more rain arrives

New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place tonight, and luckily for people heading out, the weather is expected to remain largely dry.

New Year’s Day is also forecast to stay mostly dry, with blustery winds lasting throughout the day.

After a bright start, a band of rain will move quickly eastwards across the region during the morning, but it will be drier and brighter into the afternoon. It will be a very mild day with a maximum temperature of 14 °C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mixture of sunshine and a return of heavy showers have been forecast for Sunday and Monday before the band of rain moves south on Tuesday, with the weather turning brighter and colder.

The Met Office forecast for later next week says: “A cold and frosty start to this period before rain spreads from the west. This rain may be heavy at times and could be preceded by a short period of snow, mainly in northern areas.

“Cloud and rain are likely to clear, leading to drier and brighter conditions. Generally windy for all, with the strongest winds accompanying the rain to the north and west.