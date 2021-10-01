Sheffield weather: Wet start to October expected as more rain is forecast

Over the last week or so, we’ve seen an autumnal mix of sunshine, a scattering of showers and gusty winds across the city.

This trend of unsettled weather is expected to continue into the weekend, and temperatures will remain close to average with highs in the mid-teens.

Forecasters have predicted that a cold front is likely to bring more rain into Sheffield and the region from the start of October.

The wet weather is expected to continue over the weekend

In its long-range weather forecast from October 1 to October 10, the Met Office says a low-pressure system to the north of the UK will dominate at the start of the period, bringing heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

This means the city is likely to be battered with more bands of rain, heavy at times and interspersed with cooler and showery periods, but some sunny spells too.

Here is the latest update for the weekend ahead.

Tonight, it will be mostly dry with clear spells, although the odd shower may drift in. Patchy clouds will begin to develop during the early hours, perhaps bringing the odd spot of rain by dawn. The minimum temperature will be around 6C.

Saturday will start dry with light cloud cover before becoming overcast and wet for many by the afternoon. We’re likely to see heavy rain showers starting at around 5 pm and lasting throughout the evening before easing later into the night. A moderate breeze is also expected during the day. Temperatures on Saturday will dip to around 11C.

Sunday will be another windy day, with gusts reaching 35mph in the afternoon. The day will start clear with a mixture of sunny spells changing to light showers by lunchtime.

The beginning of next week will be quite unsettled as low pressure continues to dominate.