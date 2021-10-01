The latest long range weather forecast says some higher areas of the country are likely to see some snowfall towards the end of the month, with temperatures set to plummet to 10C in Yorkshire.

Here is everything we know about the potential snowfall and whether it is expected in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has suggested that snow could be on the way for some parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet in Sheffield before the end of October. Picture: James Hardisty.

When is snow forecast?

Snow has already fallen in some areas of Scotland and more is expected to fall across parts of the UK over the coming weeks.

Meteorologists have warned a cold front will strike at the start of October, with temperatures across our area set to fall to 10C.

The Scottish mountains and high ground in northern England and northern Wales are likely to be hit by flurries towards the end of the month as conditions turn bitterly cold and frosty.

Greg Dewhurst, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Mirror: "We're now entering the time of the year when the change in conditions becomes really noticeable.

"As we enter October it certainly will get colder.

"Although snow is not forecast imminently, there is always a real chance in the weeks ahead. It is not uncommon at this time of the year.

"We have already seen snow in Scotland, and we could see some in other parts of the UK further down the line."

Will there be snow in Sheffield?

The current forecast for Sheffield doesn’t predict any snow at this time, though temperatures are set to continue to drop and conditions will remain unsettled.

This week has seen temperatures in Sheffield drop to as low as 12C – 10 degrees colder than some of the sunnier and warmer weather we experienced last week.

The colder trend is expected to continue over the weekend, though the good news is that temperatures could begin to creep up slightly next week to more average levels for the time of year – before they are expected to drop again at the end of the month.

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield this weekend?

Although there are no confirmed times for snow to fall in Sheffeld at the moment, there will be plenty of wind and rain over the coming days.

The Met Office long range forecast says conditions over the weekend will be “increasingly wet and windy”, with the potential for some thundery showers and “chillier” conditions.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the whole day on Saturday, October 2, with highs of 12C.

On Sunday, there are likely to be light showers in the afternoon, with highs of 14C.

And the beginning of next week is set to bring more heavy rain and showers, with temperatures of around 14 or 15C.

What will the weather be like in Sheffield for the rest of the month?

The Met Office says an “unsettled period of weather” is likely from Tuesday, October 5 and could continue for a week or two.

The forecast reads: “Showers or longer spells of rain will affect many areas, these heavy at times, although some drier and brighter intervals are also likely. Strong winds are also possible in places, particularly along coasts. Temperatures are likely to be below average.”

Unfortunately the wet and windy weather could be in place in Sheffield right up until Thursday, October 14, but temperatures are expected to have returned to average by then.