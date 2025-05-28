The welcome rainfall in South Yorkshire over the weekend was not enough to stabilise reservoir levels across the region, says Yorkshire Water.

The supplier says the county’s reservoir stocks have been falling since late January for over 120 days straight, due to one of the driest springs on record and increased customer demand during warmer spells.

Yorkshire Water says the wet bank holiday weekend was not enough to stabilise reservoir levels in the county. Image shows Baitings Reservoir, in West Yorkshire. | Yorkshire Water

Now, Yorkshire Water is continuing to urge customers save water where possible with the announcement that reservoir stock levels dropped to 62.9 per cent on May 26, down from 66.1 per cent the previous week - and 25 per cent below the average for this time of year.

But the supplier says water demand fell over the wet bank holiday weekend – from 1.38 billion litres on Friday to 1.26 billion litres on Monday, a reduction of 120 million litres - the equivalent of Bradford’s daily usage.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “The rain over the weekend and the picture for an unsettled week ahead is a welcome relief for the region after a very dry spell.

“While the rainfall over the weekend helped gardens recover and will help trees and plants in full spring growth. Gardens and trees will have taken most of the rainfall, leaving less to run off into rivers, groundwater or to top up reservoirs. Coupled with wind and some sunshine a lot of the rainfall has quickly evaporated. Soils are also very dry after nearly four months of very dry weather so will soak up a lot of rain, holding the water and not allowing it to flow to rivers or groundwater.

“The rainfall over the weekend, whilst welcome to us and farmers, if not holidaymakers, doesn't make up for the large deficit seen over the last few months or the amount of water we use from the reservoirs for daily supplies.

“We’d like to thank customers who are taking steps to reduce their water usage. This, combined with the wet weather, saw a drop in water demand over the bank holiday weekend, which has helped us to manage our resources and build resilience and storage back into the system.”

The rain over the weekend has led to an increase in river flows, mostly in the Ure, Nidd, Wharfe and Aire, but these are very small, and, in many cases, flows are dropping again back towards the historically low levels seen earlier in May. The unsettled weather expected this week may give a slight improvement to river and reservoir levels.