Saturday June 25:

Saturday will start off with a continuation of the sunshine we have become accustomed to this week.

The bright morning will see average temperatures of 17C – slightly lower than the morning temperatures from the previous few days.

As we head into the afternoon, the sun will fade into cloud over the city with an afternoon without any sunshine.

Temperatures in the afternoon will peak at 20C as the weekend weather sees a cooling of the temperatures in Sheffield.

In the evening, temperatures will stay fairly consistent at 18C with more cloud, before heading into a mild, clear night.

Sunday June 26:

Sunday will provide far more sun that Saturday with less than five per cent chance of rain across the day – however, temperatures remain cool compared to midweek.

The early hours of the morning will begin with sun over the city and temperatures starting at 12C, before heading to cloud with sunny intervals in the later hours of the morning – with temperatures averaging 16C.

We will see an afternoon of cloud with sunny intervals throughout with temperatures averaging 18C and peaking at 19C.

The sun will continue into the evening following a consistent day of weather on Sunday. Temperatures in the evening will average 18C similarly to the afternoon in what will be a warm day.

We will see a clear night sky with 15C mild temperatures.