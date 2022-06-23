Sheffield is going through a period of hot weather this summer so far, and with that set to continue, it may be a great time to fire up the grill.

Barbecues are a summer tradition here in the UK and with the sun blazing, people will be heading out into gardens to dig into their favourite barbecue bites and enjoy the sun.

Of course, not everyone will have access to a garden, or may want a bigger space to host their barbecue party – but can you legally take the grill to the park?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you have a barbecue in Sheffield parks? Pic: stock.adobe.com

Are barbecues in public parks legal?

Strict laws are in place when it comes to use of public parks in the UK.

Public parks in Sheffield are regulated and controlled by Sheffield City Council – and so they set the rulings and law on the use of barbecues in their parks.

Can you have a barbecue in Sheffield parks? Pic: stock.adobe.com

What do Sheffield City Council say on barbecues?

Luckily for the barbecue-lovers, the Sheffield City Council do accept the use of personal barbecues in their public parks – meaning if you fancy a trip to Graves Park, Endcliffe Park or any of Sheffield’s public parks, barbecues are permitted.

However, the City Council does ask that you follow their rules and advise when it comes to barbecues in their parks. These are: (via sheffield.gov.uk)

- choose your location carefully and consider the safety of other park users

- make sure that the barbecue is safe and cannot fall over

- do not place the barbecue directly onto the grass or on park furniture, where it can damage the surface and leave a burn mark

- take care with the disposal of the hot ashes – do not dispose of these in a bin or throw them onto adjacent land (take some water to extinguish the burning charcoals)

- don't allow the smoke to disturb other park users

- keep children and pets safe at all times

- ensure that food is thoroughly cooked and stored in good hygienic containers

- don't put leftover food scraps in the litter bins as this encourages foraging by dogs or foxes etc