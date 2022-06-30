Saturday July 2:

Saturday starts the weekend off with a fairly bright start in the morning, with some sunny intervals and temperatures reaching 17C.

As we head into lunchtime and the early afternoon, however, we will start to see a 40 per cent chance of light showers hitting the city, which could last, in periods, for the remainder of the afternoon. Temperatures peak at 19C in the fairly mild Saturday afternoon.

The Peace Gardens.

Early on in the evening, we may see a short period of some heavier showers, with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

By 6pm, the showers will have dried up for the day, with sunny intervals for the remainder of the day and temperatures averaging 17C.

Wind speeds suggest moderate breezes of wind for Saturday.

Sunday July 3:

Sunday doesn’t offer much more in the summer department than Saturday did.

A mixed morning will begin with some sun and temperatures standing at 14C, but as we head later into the morning at around 10am, we may see some light showers with chance of precipitation raising to 30 per cent.

Heading into lunchtime and the early afternoon, we will see more sunny intervals and temperatures peaking at 18C, before seeing 30 per cent chance of light showers once again in the early hours of the evening.

The remainder of the day will see sunny intervals and cloud before heading into a clear night.