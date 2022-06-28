Holiday makers up and down the country have experienced delays, cancellations and difficulties recently at UK airports, with many unable to go on their holidays due to flight chaos.

Doncaster Airport was among the airports experiencing difficulties recently, with figures showing two in five flights at the airport were delayed in April.

Sheffield Doncaster Airport is popular among locals for flights to a variety of European destinations, including popular destinations such as France and Italy.

With many now skeptical about how the cancellations and delays could affect them as they go away this summer, some of the major airlines and airports have released information and guidance on their particular operations.

As spokesperson for TUI said: “Our TUI Airways flights are currently operating normally and we continue to work closely with all elements of the aviation ecosystem to make sure our customers can get away on their well-deserved holidays this summer.

"Unfortunately we made the difficult decision to make a small number of cancellations from Manchester Airport and all customers have been notified. All other airports are operating well with no planned changes due to take place.”

TUI have also issued some guidance on their policies in case your flight is cancelled or delayed:

- In the ‘rare, and unfortunate, circumstance’ that a customer is impacted by cancellations, they receive their refund within 14 days and this is clear in TUI’s terms and conditions.

- Customers impacted by a cancelled holiday are also provided with a gesture of goodwill from TUI to help them book another holiday with the airline.

- If a cancellation is made 14 days before travel, TUI will inform customers how to claim flight delay compensation in accordance with EU Regulation (EC) 261/2004.

Ryanair have also issued a statement regarding their current operations, stating that they are currently working to a full schedule.

"Ryanair has zero planned cancellations to/from the UK due to staffing shortages this summer and expects to continue to operate a full flight schedule to/from the UK throughout this summer, subject only to Air Traffic Controller (ATC) strikes or airport handling delays.

"Any passengers whose flights are disrupted by ATC strikes or airport handling delays will be notified by email/SMS.”

The airline has also offered guidance on their policies in case of a flight cancellation or delay of five hours – with customers having the following options:

- Re-routing to your destination and reasonable care.

- A full refund of the cost of your ticket.

- Free change to an alternative flight online at Ryanair.com.

Jet2.com also say they are currently not cancelling flights and will continue to a full schedule this summer.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Over recent weeks, we have received positive feedback from many happy customers, thanks to our dedicated teams who are continuing to work tirelessly to provide the best customer service in the industry. You only have to look at our fully staffed check-in desks to see the difference between ourselves and other airlines. We have not cancelled flights due to staff shortages so our customers can really look forward to their well-deserved holidays.

“We always advise customers to arrive in plenty of time for their flight, and this remains the case - check in opens three hours before departure from our UK airports. Further information can be found on our website: https://www.jet2.com/en/faqs?topic=check-in-and-boarding.”

Airports from South Yorkshire and across the region have also given information and advice for customers who experience delays, cancellations or other problems at their airports.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport currently have no problems with everyday operations and are planning to run to a full schedule.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “It is important to us that our customers have a great experience when they travel with us, and Doncaster Sheffield Airport continues to strive to provide a consistent and reliable operation for our customers.

“To help us deliver an easy, friendly, and relaxed service for our passengers we do advise that customers follow their allotted check-in times so that most of our passengers can start their holiday without delay. We advise passengers to check the most recent announcements from their airline and the airport before setting off on their journey.”

The airport also advise customers to check with individual airlines when it comes to policy and compensation in case any flights are delayed or cancelled.

East Midlands Airport say they are currently not experiencing the same disruptions as elsewhere across the sector and are not seeing regular delays – the airport also advise to check with airlines for guidance on cancelled flights as policy differs between airline companies.

A spokesperson for the East Midlands Airports said: “As the core summer weeks approach, passenger numbers will increase. Together, with our airline partners, plans are in place to ensure we respond to this extra demand. Thanks to the team’s hard work, the progress we’ve made with recruitment and the flexibility of colleagues to cover busy shifts, our passengers are getting through security without delay.

“We also encourage passengers to do their bit to help themselves by:

- Turning up when their airline asks them to – not before, not after.

- Be diligent when packing bags.

- Understanding what’s required of them before going through security.

- Making sure they have the necessary documentation or evidence of tests/vaccines if required.

- Planning ahead - and not leaving preparation until the last minute.”