Saturday, July 16:

Saturday will begin with sunshine all throughout the morning, with temperatures averaging 18C, with light air winds meaning there will be little cool air.

Heading into lunchtime and the early afternoon, the sunshine will fade away for a short period as cloud sets in, with temperatures at 22C.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

As we go into mid and late afternoon, sunny intervals will return to brighten up the steel city, with temperatures peaking at a warm 24C, again with very little wind and cool air.

Cloud will return by the evening as the temperatures cool to 22C once more, before heading into a clear night.

A ‘very high’ pollen count is in place for Saturday, and there is less than five per cent chance of rain at any point throughout the day.

Sunday, July 17:

Sunday will see temperatures in the city raise to a much higher level, with an amber weather warning for heat in place.

The morning begins with cloud across the city with little sun – temperatures in the morning average 22C.

We will see the spike in temperatures and summer conditions as we head into the early afternoon as sunny intervals appear across Sheffield.

The afternoon will see sunny intervals throughout with blazing temperatures at 28C and peaking at 29C, meaning Sheffield residents can expect scorching heat.

Light air winds mean there will be little cool air and we may feel the full force of the Sunday sun.

We will see the cloud return in the evening, but sky high temperatures remain at 27C before heading into a clear night where temperatures may once more not drop below 20C.

A ‘very high’ pollen count is in place for Sunday with no more than ten per cent chance of rain throughout the day.