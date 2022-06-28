The sunshine and scorching temperatures of last week now seem a distant memory, with cloud and rain expected on a mixed Wednesday in Sheffield.

The early hours of the morning will see some cloud with temperatures at 15C, with heavy showers set to hit at approximately 9am. The heavy rain is expected to clear within the hour with cloud and overcast for the rest of the morning – temperatures reaching 17C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain pictures at Sheffield's Botanical Gardens

As we head into the early hours of the afternoon, we will see a period of light showers, with temperatures at 19C.

By 3pm, the showers for the day will have dispersed, with only ten per cent chance of rain for the remainder of the day.

The rest of the afternoon will see some sunny intervals with temperatures peaking at 21C, before heading into a cloudy evening.