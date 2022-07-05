After a fairly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday is expected to deviate from the summer weather with a cloudy day with mild temperatures.

The morning starts off with some cloudy weather, with temperatures standing at 15C rising to 18C by lunchtime.

The Peace Gardens.

There will be no sign of the cloud disappearing in the afternoon with a continuation of the cloudy weather throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures across the afternoon average 18C and peak at 19C, with a ‘very high’ pollen count in place.

In the evening, we are likely to see some overcast for a short period of time, before finishing the day with a continuation of the cloud – with temperatures standing at 18C in the evening.