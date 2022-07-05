Sheffield Weather: Wednesday forecast - Cloudy day expected with minimal sun or rain for the day

Wednesday in the Steel City is set to be a cloudy one – with very little sun and no rain expected throughout the day.

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:29 pm

After a fairly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday is expected to deviate from the summer weather with a cloudy day with mild temperatures.

The morning starts off with some cloudy weather, with temperatures standing at 15C rising to 18C by lunchtime.

Read More

Read More
National Picnic Month: 10 of the best picnic spots in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Peace Gardens.

There will be no sign of the cloud disappearing in the afternoon with a continuation of the cloudy weather throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures across the afternoon average 18C and peak at 19C, with a ‘very high’ pollen count in place.

In the evening, we are likely to see some overcast for a short period of time, before finishing the day with a continuation of the cloud – with temperatures standing at 18C in the evening.

There is no more than a 10 per cent chance of precipitation throughout the entire day, making it very unlikely the city will see any rain.

Sheffield