With July being the national picnic month and the month of, hopefully, scorching summer weather, plenty of families and their children will be looking to take their sandwiches, snacks and drinks to the local parks.

Whilst enjoying the sunshine, these ten picnic locations not only provide a great place to relax and enjoy your food, but also have some really nice views on offer too.

If you are one that loves a picnic in the summer, check out these 10 brilliant picnic spots in Sheffield:

1. Millhouses Park. Millhouses Park not only has some brilliant green spaces and views where you can relax and enjoy your picnic, it also has an array of different playgrounds and games for all the family to enjoy. Photo: Jpress Photo Sales

2. Meersbrook Park Meersbrook park provides some excellent green spaces with amazing views large enough to fit plenty of people enjoying their picnics. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Norfolk Heritage Park Usually the host of the Sheffield Fayre, Norfolk Heritage park has a spectacular city view in addition to plenty of green spaces and picnic locations. Photo: DEAN ATKINS Photo Sales

4. Endcliffe Park With an enormous green area, Endcliffe Park is always a very popular hotspot for families and avid picnic lovers - with a woodland and playground also available to provide further leisurely activities. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales