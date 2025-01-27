Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield was warned it could face flooding today, after a weather warning was issued.

But as the city woke up after its yellow weather warning for both wind and rain ended, it appears to have avoided the worst of the weather that was forecast, and avoided the flooding that forecasters had warned was a possibility.

So what happened to the rain and flooding that the city was told it could face?

File picture shows flooding in Sheffield in the past. David Walsh, National World

This morning it emerged that some nearby areas within 25 miles of the city, including parts of the Peak District and nearby North Nottinghamshire, were put on flood alert after overnight rain.

Bakewell, less than 20 miles from Sheffield, in the Peak District, was placed on flood alert because of concerns over the levels of the River Wye in Derbyshire.

However, that flood alert was finally removed at 9.10am this morning, after waters began to fall below the flood risk threshold.

Flood alerts do remain in place in North Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

A yellow flood warning is still in place for the River Maun, south east of Worksop. And a yellow flood warning is also still in place for the River Amber, which is south of Chesterfield.

These are the closest places to the city to be hit by flood alerts.

Sheffield is forecast to remain dry for most of today, before light rain starts at 8pm, continuing through the night until 10am on Tuesday.