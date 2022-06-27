Last week, the summer weather really hit Sheffield with sunshine all week and temperatures reaching 28C – however, the start of this week is off to a glum beginning with that summer sun fading away.

Tuesday morning will see a glimpse of sunshine with temperatures averaging 17C. At around 11am, this sun is set to disappear as we head into cloudy weather for the rest of the day.

The Peace Gardens.

The early hours of the afternoon will see temperatures reach 18C, with the later afternoon heating up a little, peaking at 21C.

The cloudy weather is forecast to remain throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening before clearing into a clear night.

Chances of rain sits at less than five per cent chance for most of the day, fluctuating to ten per cent chance through periods of the afternoon.