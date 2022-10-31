Heavy rain is due to settle in over South Yorkshire for Halloween this evening (October 31) and is likely to cut short a fun evening for kids.

To help make the most of the spooky season, here is an hour by hour forecast for Sheffield after schools end.

Hour by hour forecast for Halloween in Sheffield

Here's an hour by hour forecast for Sheffield on Halloween ahead of a heavy rain storm set to arrive by 8pm. Photo by Dean Atkins, 2005.

Now that the clocks have gone back, sunset in the UK will be at 4.36pm – which means trick-or-treaters will have roughly two hours to make the most of it before the worst of the rain arrives.

9am – 3pm: The weather during school hours will be dry, cloudy and mild for most of the day, with little to no chance of rain and an average temperature of 15C.

4pm – It will start getting dark at 4pm, with little to no chance of rain.

5pm – By 5pm it will be dark out, but is likely to remain dry in Sheffield with a gentle breeze. This is high-time to get out, show off the costumes and get as many sweets in as possible.

5.30pm – The Met Office’s weather map shows the first rain clouds will arrive to the south of Sheffield at around 5.30pm. This is just an initial shower though, and things will not get serious until around 7pm if you’re lucky.

6pm – Things will get patchy at around 6pm as the initial cloud bank arrives, but this will quickly disperse by around 6.30. The rainstorm is not bringing any severe wind with it.

6.30pm – The Met Office weather map predicts Sheffield will see a brief reprieve from the rain around this time.

7pm – Things get serious at 7pm. Forecasters say there will be 50 per cent rain coverage across Sheffield by 7pm, and this will ramp up to 90 per cent within the hour. It’s probably best to get inside by now.

8pm – The heaviest rain will set in before 8pm. The severest bouts of it will being up to 32mm of rain per hour, and will settle in until all the way until 7am tomorrow.