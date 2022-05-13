Bianca Del Rio – Sheffield City Hall

American drag queen and comedian, Bianca Del Rio, comes to Sheffield City Hall on Monday May 16.

Self-proclaimed as a ‘clown in a dress’, the New York City resident continues her tour of the world with her visit to Sheffield, bringing with her sharp wit, dismembering humor, and perceptive commentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American drag queen, Bianca Del Rio, comes to Sheffield City Hall next week. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

With her show, anyone in the audience is in firing line of Bianca’s verbal shots in what is sure to be a hilarious and unforgettable experience.

A big personality in the drag queen business, Bianca is reigning winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season six, won Best New Television Personality from NewNowNext in 2014, and has many other accolades from her tours and amazing comedy performances.

Supported by fellow drag queen act, Mary Mac, Bianca Del Rio’s show will begin at 8pm on Monday, and tickets are on sale here.

British Comedian Milton Jones comes to Sheffield City Hall next week.Picture: (ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images)

Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible – Sheffield City Hall

British comedian Milton Jones comes to Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday, May 18.

The comedian’s style is described as ‘one-liners’, ‘deadpan’ and ‘surreal humor’ – and is sure to bring you an evening of laughs.

Often known as the ‘man with the shirts’, Milton has appeared on many popular shows and radio in the UK, including ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Live at the Apollo’, and BBC Radio 4.

Described by Radio Times as ‘fast, absurd and very funny’, Milton presents to Sheffield his new comedy show. Is it just daft nonsense, or does it have a deeper meaning? Find out when he visits Sheffield on Wednesday.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are on general sale here.

Human by Extraordinary Bodies – Crucible Theatre

The moving new show comes to The Crucible, Sheffield, on Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19.

Focused on the ‘small moments that shape us’, four performers join the stage begin to tell stories from their life, all the way from their childhood. Their stories talk about uncertainty, making big decisions and getting through things together.

The show, Human, features original live music, soulful drumming, rope and trapeze performance, and dance and film footage drawn from the stories the performers tell.

All performances are relaxed, BSL interpreted, captioned and audio described.

To find out more about the show and ticket details, visit here.

The Gruffalo – The Lyceum Theatre

The musical and magical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler comes to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on Wednesday May 18 through to Friday May 20.

The popular and famous children’s story comes to Sheffield in its performance adaptation.

There’s no such thing as a Gruffalo is there? Children aged three and over can come along with their families to find out – with songs, laughs and scary fun all guaranteed.